 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dead body missing for 22 years found in Austria's fastest melting glacier

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Austrias fastest melting glacier Schlatenkees.—Twitter@Sebastian0043
Austria's fastest melting glacier Schlatenkees.—Twitter@Sebastian0043

The remains of a man — believed to have died more than 20 years ago — have been discovered on a quickly melting glacier in Tyrol, Austrian.

The remains were located at a height of 2,900 metres (9,500 feet) with a nearby rucksack yielding a bank card and driver's licence, prompting police to deploy a helicopter for retrieval. It is believed that the deceased, who possessed ski touring equipment, met his fate in 2001.

The glacier in question is recognised as one of Austria's fastest melting glaciers, with the Austrian Alpine Club reporting a loss of 89.5 meters in its 2021/2022 assessment.

Multiple similar cases have been reported this summer as the diminishing glaciers uncover long-kept secrets. In June, human remains and bones were discovered on the same Tyrolean glacier by a climber within the Venediger mountain range.

DNA testing is ongoing for these remains, believed to have been buried in ice in the Schlatenkees for decades.

Such incidents are relatively rare, and Christian Viehweider, a police spokesperson, highlighted the unusual nature of two discoveries occurring on glaciers in close succession.

Switzerland has had similar cases, as the body of a German climber who disappeared in 1986 was recently located on a glacier near the Matterhorn mountain.

The thawing ice revealed hiking gear coming out of the surface. DNA analysis confirmed the climber's identity, ending 37 years of uncertainty since his disappearance during a hike.

The overarching concern surrounding rapidly melting glaciers in both Switzerland and Austria is magnified by the current hot summer conditions. These glaciers serve as vital water storage, feeding into European rivers such as the Rhine and the Danube. 

The stored winter snow bolsters agricultural needs and provides cooling water for nuclear power plants, emphasizing the ecological and societal importance of preserving these critical ice formations in the Alpine region.

More From World:

Who was Russia's Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Who was Russia's Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin?
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash: Did Putin order the kill?

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash: Did Putin order the kill?
WATCH: Scenes of 'historic happiness' at ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon video

WATCH: Scenes of 'historic happiness' at ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon
WATCH: Stormy winds in Makkah send pilgrims nearly flying

WATCH: Stormy winds in Makkah send pilgrims nearly flying

11 killed in deadly explosion at coal mine in China's Shaanxi province

11 killed in deadly explosion at coal mine in China's Shaanxi province
Donald Trump's employee changes testimony in Mar-a-Lago case

Donald Trump's employee changes testimony in Mar-a-Lago case
'Not on TikTok': Jemima clarifies account in her name is fake

'Not on TikTok': Jemima clarifies account in her name is fake
Moscow hit by drone attacks on sixth consecutive night

Moscow hit by drone attacks on sixth consecutive night

Russia hits eastern Ukraine's village; claims 3, injuring other 2

Russia hits eastern Ukraine's village; claims 3, injuring other 2

BRICS leaders navigate differences ahead of expansion debate

BRICS leaders navigate differences ahead of expansion debate
Unprecedented rainfall records set in four US states by tropical storm Hilary

Unprecedented rainfall records set in four US states by tropical storm Hilary
18 migrants reported dead as wildfires ravage Europe

18 migrants reported dead as wildfires ravage Europe