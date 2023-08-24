WATCH: Pakistani Singer Kaifi Khalil enchants US audiences

DALLAS: Renowned Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil who has captivated the world with his enchanting melodies, unique style, and soulful voice, has touched the hearts of his fans by performing live concerts in various states across the United States.



The event — made possible through CNYDesi Entertainment and National Promoter Rehan Siddiqui — was attended by a significant number of women.

Concerts were held in various cities, including Houston, San Francisco, and Dallas.

In a heartwarming and moving moment during the concert, audiences broke out into Kaifi's chart-topper Kahani Suno, singing alongside the singer, whose rise to fame is nothing short of a modern fairytale.

Originally from the slums of Karachi's Lyari area, Kaifi entered the music industry with chart-topping hits and left an indelible mark, moving audiences with his guitar and heartfelt vocals.

His humility and sincerity have resonated in his concerts throughout America. CNY Desi CEO Hasan Shaikh noted that Kaifi's songs spontaneously flowed from the lips of the audience, a testament to the enchanting atmosphere he created.

Moreover, Rehan emphasised that, despite the challenges within Pakistan's music industry, Kaifi has established himself as a versatile artist — a singer, musician, and accomplished songwriter.

His unwavering dedication to his musical passion and the stories he has shared have become universal narratives.

Kaifi, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude for the love and respect shown by his American fans and noted that his own experiences and emotions have given birth to an artist within him.