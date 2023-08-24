 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Shahid Hussain

Abetting mutiny, waging war among other provisions added to Imran Khan’s May 9 cases

By
Shahid Hussain

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Security officers escort Pakistani former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan, May 12, 2023. — Reuters
Security officers escort Pakistani former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan, May 12, 2023. — Reuters 

  • Provisions included on August 18 as per case diary.
  • ATC grants police permission to investigate ex-PM. 
  • ATC judge issues an order at the request of police.

LAHORE: Police on Thursday included incitement to mutiny and an attempt to wage war among other provisions to six cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — who is currently serving a three-year sentence in Attock jail after being convicted in the Toshakhana case — in connection with the May 9 riots.

The riots were triggered almost across the country after the deposed prime minister's arrest in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 which led to the deaths of at least eight people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

During the protests, the miscreants attacked the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military called May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

The other offences include 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 153-B (Inducing students, etc, take part in political activity), 146 (Rioting), 131 (Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting the waging of war against Pakistan), 121-A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121), 120-A (Definition of criminal conspiracy), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 107 (Abetment of a thing).

Abetting mutiny, waging war among other provisions added to Imran Khan’s May 9 cases

According to the police report, the provisions were included on August 18 as per the case diary.

Following the inclusion of the provisions, the police contacted an anti-terrorism court (ATC) which granted permission to the law enforcement agency to investigate the PTI chief — who was removed from the office last year in April via a no-confidence motion.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar also issued an order at the request of the police.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

Imran Khan — the former prime minister who was removed from power via a no-confidence motion in April last year, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders — is facing a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al-Qadir University.

More From Pakistan:

PTI terminates engagement with two UK lawyers over Imran Khan’s UN case

PTI terminates engagement with two UK lawyers over Imran Khan’s UN case
Alvi seeks law ministry's advice on ECP claiming president can’t fix election date

Alvi seeks law ministry's advice on ECP claiming president can’t fix election date
PTI reiterates call for election within 90 days as ECP kicks off consultation with political parties video

PTI reiterates call for election within 90 days as ECP kicks off consultation with political parties
New US consul general vows to boost economic, bilateral ties

New US consul general vows to boost economic, bilateral ties
'Death was down below': Battagram cable car survivor recalls horror of 'hanging by a hair'

'Death was down below': Battagram cable car survivor recalls horror of 'hanging by a hair'
PM Kakar credits nation’s power of prayers for successful Battagram cable car mission

PM Kakar credits nation’s power of prayers for successful Battagram cable car mission
SC adjourns hearing on Imran Khan's plea till IHC issues verdict in Toshakhana case

SC adjourns hearing on Imran Khan's plea till IHC issues verdict in Toshakhana case
Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Ambassador-designate to Iran calls on caretaker FM Jalil Abbas Jilani

Ambassador-designate to Iran calls on caretaker FM Jalil Abbas Jilani
Choosing future leaders is for Pakistanis to decide, US envoy tells ECP

Choosing future leaders is for Pakistanis to decide, US envoy tells ECP
President not authorised to fix election date, ECP tells Alvi

President not authorised to fix election date, ECP tells Alvi
CEC may not meet president for consultation on election date

CEC may not meet president for consultation on election date