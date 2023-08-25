Police get go-ahead from another ATC to grill Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan being brought to a court amid tight security in this undated picture. — AFP/File

Gulberg police got a greenlight after they moved a petition in ATC.

PTI chief has been booked for attacking police, burning containers.

Police contend that Imran Khan is yet to become part of the probe.

LAHORE: Police have gotten the go-ahead from another anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore to investigate incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case registered against him for attacking the law enforcement agency and burning containers.

The ATC approved the request after a petition was moved by the Gulberg Police of Lahore for the PTI chief’s interrogation. The law enforcers contended that they needed to probe the PTI chief as he is yet to become part of the investigations.

They also added that the former prime minister is currently locked up in Attock jail.

Khan, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote in April last year, is currently serving a three-year sentence in Attock jail after being convicted in the Toshakhana case

Abetting mutiny added to Imran Khan’s May 9 cases

The development comes a day after police included incitement to mutiny and an attempt to wage war among other provisions to six cases filed against the PTI chairman in connection with the May 9 riots.

The riots were triggered almost across the country after the deposed prime minister's arrest in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 which led to the deaths of at least eight people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

During the protests, the miscreants attacked the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military called May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

The other offences include 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 153-B (Inducing students, etc, take part in political activity), 146 (Rioting), 131 (Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting the waging of war against Pakistan), 121-A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121), 120-A (Definition of criminal conspiracy), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 107 (Abetment of a thing).

According to the police report, the provisions were included on August 18 as per the case diary.

Following the inclusion of the provisions, the police contacted an anti-terrorism court (ATC) which granted permission to the law enforcement agency to investigate the PTI chief — who was removed from the office last year in April via a no-confidence motion.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar also issued an order at the request of the police.