pakistan
Friday, August 25, 2023
Pakistan is acting as bulwark against terrorism, says COAS Gen Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir poses for a group photo with students from Harvard University at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2023. — ISPR
  • A group of students from Harvard University calls on Gen Munir.
  • COAS tells students about army’s contribution to regional peace.
  • Gen Munir also highlights atrocities being committed in IIOJK.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that Pakistan is acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realise the immense sacrifices rendered by the country, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said.

The army chief made the remarks during a meeting with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, United States hailing from 9 different countries at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the military’s media affairs wing added.

During the interactive session, the COAS talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promoting peace and stability in the region.

The army chief also highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive Pakistan based on their experiences during their stay in Pakistan.

Gen Munir further said that the human suffering and atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to change the demographic realities.

“[The] students appreciated the COAS for providing the opportunity for a constructive interaction,” the ISPR added.

