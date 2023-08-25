 
pakistan
Friday, August 25, 2023
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Judge Humayun Dilawar who convicted Imran Khan in Toshakhana case made OSD

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Friday, August 25, 2023

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — X/Facebook@TahirMu49047594/Imran khan official/File
Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — X/Facebook@TahirMu49047594/Imran khan official/File 

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and handed him down a three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case, was made an officer on special duty (OSD) on Friday.

The development came hours after Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the trial court, which sentenced the former prime minister in the Toshakahna case, "did wrong".

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad High Court additional registrar, “The honourable chief justice of this court has been pleased to make following transfer/posting of ADSJ working in the Islamabad Judicial Service, in the public interest.”       

— More to follow...    

