Oliver Anthony claps back at conservative exploitation of his message

Oliver Anthony, the country-folk singer whose song Rich Men North of Richmond is currently sitting at the top spot in the charts, has responded to the controversy generated by one of his recent statements.

Oliver recently got candid while sharing his thoughts on an incident in which the Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party (GOP), played his song during the first presidential debate.

The country singer said, "It's funny because I wrote the hit song about the very people on stage and how they've lost their care and consideration for the common, working man."



According to TMZ, the singer's statement generated a lot of controversy, with conservatives trying to use it for their political advantage. Oliver has now responded to the drama by saying, "He is not a political pawn to be used by conservatives."

He added, "It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me like I'm one of them."

The music star continued that his song has nothing to do with current US President Joe Biden and that his message is bigger than one political party.

Oliver also called for a stop to using his statement for political gains, saying, "That sh**'s gotta stop."