 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Oliver Anthony claps back at conservative exploitation of his message

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Oliver Anthony claps back at conservative exploitation of his message
Oliver Anthony claps back at conservative exploitation of his message

Oliver Anthony, the country-folk singer whose song Rich Men North of Richmond is currently sitting at the top spot in the charts, has responded to the controversy generated by one of his recent statements.

Oliver recently got candid while sharing his thoughts on an incident in which the Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party (GOP), played his song during the first presidential debate.

The country singer said, "It's funny because I wrote the hit song about the very people on stage and how they've lost their care and consideration for the common, working man."

According to TMZ, the singer's statement generated a lot of controversy, with conservatives trying to use it for their political advantage. Oliver has now responded to the drama by saying, "He is not a political pawn to be used by conservatives."

He added, "It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me like I'm one of them."

The music star continued that his song has nothing to do with current US President Joe Biden and that his message is bigger than one political party.

Oliver also called for a stop to using his statement for political gains, saying, "That sh**'s gotta stop." 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears spotted with mystery man 'Again' amid divorce drama video

Britney Spears spotted with mystery man 'Again' amid divorce drama
Kevin Costner's ex-wife seeks increase in monthly child support, citing kids' lavish lifestyle video

Kevin Costner's ex-wife seeks increase in monthly child support, citing kids' lavish lifestyle

Katie Price's sixth child surrogacy plans hit snag as surrogate opts out

Katie Price's sixth child surrogacy plans hit snag as surrogate opts out
Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry
King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’ video

King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’
Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection

Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection
Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36
'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha looks stunning in latest photo

'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha looks stunning in latest photo
Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothée Chalamet’s house after breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothée Chalamet’s house after breakup rumors

SZA gets cozy with Justin Bieber in racy video for new single ‘Snooze’

SZA gets cozy with Justin Bieber in racy video for new single ‘Snooze’

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will decide together

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will decide together