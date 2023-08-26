Education hangs in balance as cable car horror halts students in tracks to schools

Israr Ahmed, (R - 2nd row) who survived after being rescued from a stranded cable car, sits with other children in a classroom at a school in Battagram, Pakistan, August 23, 2023.—Reuters

Ibrar Ahmed cannot thank Al-mighty Allah enough for surviving the cable car accident that left him and others suspended high above a river in northern Pakistan for a staggering 16 hours.

However, as he contemplates the aftermath of the ordeal, the student now finds himself contemplating the challenging journey he must undertake each day to reach his classes.



"God willing, I am going to continue with my studies, but the way to our school is so long," he said after Tuesday's ordeal, which grabbed global attention.

"Sometimes ... I get late for school because it opens at 8:30 a.m. and the road is so perilous," said Ahmed, in his first year of high school at Batungi Pashto Government School. "The (chair)lift is necessary, but now we are terrified of it."

A view of a suspended chairlift a day after rescuers pulled seven children and one man to safety when it became stranded high over a remote ravine, in Battagram, Pakistan August 23, 2023.— Reuters

Pakistan's military and civilians joined forces to save a group of seven children and one man from a precarious cable car situation.

The cable had snapped, leaving them suspended at an alarming height of 183 meters (600 feet) in the mountainous Battagram district, located to the north of Islamabad.

This distressing experience serves as a stark reminder of the widespread issue of limited school accessibility in Pakistan.

The country grapples with a shortage of high schools, inadequate road infrastructure, widespread poverty, and severe weather conditions that collectively hinder students' capacity to attend classes regularly.

That is a major reason Pakistan has the world's second-lowest rate of school attendance. Some 23 million, or 44%, of Pakistani children aged four to 16 are out of school and the situation is worse for girls, according to government figures and the World Bank.

Given Pakistan's huge youth population, boosting education rates is vital for economic sustainability and to mitigate the security concerns that plague the South Asian country, exacerbated by the lure of militant groups in impoverished rural areas, analysts and economists say.

"Long distances and travel times, few transportation options and costs are some of the barriers to access education, particularly for girls who are often not allowed to travel long distances alone," said Ellen Van Kalmthout, chief of education at UNICEF Pakistan.

Ahmed wants "a proper road" and a high school near his village.

Incidents galore

Batungi Pashto High School headteacher Ali Asghar Khan links long commutes to high dropout rates.

"Most boys who come from far-off villages try their best to continue but they often face problems in travelling back and forth, either because they are too young or not strong enough or sick, so they definitely leave their studies," Khan said. "The ratio of dropouts is high here."

Many students must walk one to three hours each way on poorly built trails, crossing streams that swell into dangerous rivers in rainy seasons, Khan said. Those who make it are often exhausted by the journey, worsened by northern Pakistan's hot summers and freezing winters. Tired and hungry, they struggle to concentrate, he said.

Communities have strung up scores of cable car systems through the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of steep hills plunging into valleys. They often cut commutes to 20 minutes for a cheap fare but come at a dangerous cost, even before Tuesday's scare.

"Numerous accidents have occurred in the past," said former provincial police inspector general Naeem Khan. "Mostly the local people themselves with some help from the local police rescue the stranded people."

A civilian involved in Tuesday's rescue said he had rescued people at least six times before on smaller chairlifts.

Some 50 chairlifts dot the hillsides of nearby Swat Valley. Residents said the cars provide a lifeline for students, especially after severe flooding last year damaged infrastructure, but there had been multiple deaths and injuries in the past year.

"Two months ago, a woman and her child fell into the River Swat... when the rope of the cable car broke. Their bodies are yet to be recovered," said resident Nasrullah Khan.

Desperate appeal

Local officials and development agencies are struggling to fix the problems in the province, which are echoed throughout Pakistan.

"It is very difficult for them to reach schools in far-flung areas, but our government has in the last few years invested heavily and innovative ideas have been brought forward," said Syed Hammad Haider, additional deputy commissioner of Battagram district.

Remote learning and community-based classes, particularly for girls, are a priority, while all the area's cable cars are being checked and any with safety risks will be shut down, he said.

The World Bank is investing $300 million in rural infrastructure for the province in a project through 2027, with access to education in mind.

Challenges include the shortage of middle and high schools, especially for girls, and the lack of good all-weather roads, "which are becoming increasingly vulnerable to natural disasters due to climate change", a World Bank spokesperson said.

For students in areas like Battagram who risk their lives to go to school, that cannot come fast enough.

"We will now not go by lift, but I don't want to leave school either," said Rizwan Ullah, another rescued student. "We want roads in our region, we want a bridge, we want high schools, we want all these facilities. This is our demand."