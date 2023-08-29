Kate Middleton finds a way for King Charles, Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly urging her father-in-law King Charles to hold a meeting with his estranged son Prince Harry, who is returning to UK next month for charity.



According to reports, King Charles has summoned Prince William and Kate Middleton for a crucial meeting where the Princess of Wales is set to take centre stage at Balmoral Castle ‘summer summit.’

The royals are expected to discuss a long list of issues including what to do about their ongoing rift with Harry and Meghan Markle.

The New Idea, citing a source, claims Kate Middleton is “urging” King Charles Charles to extend Harry an invite to Balmoral where the royal family will mark late Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary.

The source said Kate Middleton believes, “There can be no healing without Harry’s presence.”

Over William and Harry’s rift, the insider said, “Kate believes there’s no way they can fix things until the two brothers get in the same room and air out their grievances to each other. It’s the only way.”