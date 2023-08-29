Imaan Mazari handed over to Islamabad police on 3-day physical remand in terror case

Tuesday, August 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari, who was arrested a day earlier in a new case registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), was handed over to the Islamabad police on three-day physical remand.
The additional district and sessions judge, Abual Hasnat, approved Mazari's physical remand on prosecutor Raja Naveed's request, after which the police took Mazari into its custody and left the judicial complex premises.
The court's decision was issued after the prosecutor and Mazari's counsels concluded their arguments.
More to follow...