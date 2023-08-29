 
pakistan
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Imaan Mazari handed over to Islamabad police on 3-day physical remand in terror case

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari is seated in a police van outside an Islamabad courts premises on August 29, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News
Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari is seated in a police van outside an Islamabad court's premises on August 29, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari, who was arrested a day earlier in a new case registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), was handed over to the Islamabad police on three-day physical remand. 

The additional district and sessions judge, Abual Hasnat, approved Mazari's physical remand on prosecutor Raja Naveed's request, after which the police took Mazari into its custody and left the judicial complex premises.

The court's decision was issued after the prosecutor and Mazari's counsels concluded their arguments.

More to follow...

