Justin Bieber pays sweet tribute to wife Hailey Bieber – See pic

Hailey Bieber is launching her brand Rhode's 'Strawberry Glaze' peptide lip treatment with full support from hubby Bieber

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Justin Bieber, could be seen wearing a sweatshirt adorned with his wife Hailey Bieber's full name in appliqué letters on the front, in support of his wife’s new “strawberry” lip treatment launch.

He paired the unique classic campus-style design sweatshirt with gray shorts and a fuzzy camouflage hunter's cap.

Fans couldn’t help but gush at the singer’s support for his wife.

“Justin’s hoodie saying ‘Hailey Bieber” is EVERYTHING,” one fan wrote, while another gushed, “Justin wear hoodie "HAILEY Bieber" name on it. Stop u guys I'm cryinggggg" and third wrote "We love a supportive hubby."

In the snapshot shared on Tuesday, Hailey Bieber is seen lounging in her husband Justin Bieber's lap, surrounded by their two dogs who are also snuggled up with them.

Hailey was still sporting the long red manicure she had worn during her recent promotional day in New York City, where she promoted her Rhode "Strawberry Glaze" peptide lip treatment and her collaboration with Krispy Kreme.

The model was seen in a gray shorts sweatsuit that resembled the one her husband had worn the previous day, which had sparked some playful comments on the internet.

During the launch event, Justin Bieber was right by her side, showing his unwavering support. He shared radiant photos of her on his Instagram and stood by her as she interacted with Krispy Kreme employees.

While Justin's dedication to supporting his wife was evident, and he played the role of an Instagram husband by promoting her product on his social media, some Twitter users couldn't help but notice the contrast in their styles.

Hailey was dressed in a stunning red bustier mini dress paired with Maison Ernest heels, while Justin sported his comfortable sweatsuit, Crocs adorned with jibbitz, and a pink trucker hat.

"id be so angry if i was giving the girls my best look of the year and here come my husband," one viral post to X (formerly known as Twitter) read.