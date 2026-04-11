Rapper Offset updates fans on health after shooting

Rapper Offset has been discharged from hospital following his shooting earlier this week in Hollywood, Florida, sharing a message of gratitude and resilience with fans as he begins his recovery.

In a statement on social media, the Migos rapper confirmed he is doing well and focused on what matters most.

"I'm focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music… realising that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses," he wrote.

"Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win."

A spokesperson confirmed to Variety that Offset is "up and walking," adding: "We're incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him."

Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Monday.

At the time of his hospitalisation, his representative described him as "stable and being closely monitored." Two people were detained by police in connection with the incident, with the investigation still ongoing.

The same night, rapper Lil Tjay was arrested and booked into Broward County Jail on a disorderly conduct charge, with bail set at $500, along with a traffic violation carrying a $2,500 bond.

He was released the following day, referring to Offset as a "rat" as he left the building.

Rumours had been circulating linking Lil Tjay directly to the shooting, but his attorney Dawn M. Florio firmly denied those reports.

"Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting," she said in a statement to Variety. "Any reporting to the contrary is false."