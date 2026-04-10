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Tom Holland invites fans to 'Spider-Man' premiere with Zendaya and more

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' announces chance to attend premiere with the entire cast on July 31

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 10, 2026

Tom Holland invites fans to &apos;Spider-Man&apos; premiere with Zendaya and more
Tom Holland declares 'Brand New Day' his favourite Spider-Man movie yet

Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man wants to spend a day with some lucky fans.

Tom Holland has announced that a few lucky winners will be able to join him and the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere on July 31. Holland, who is the face of the Marvel franchise, extended the invite in an Instagram video on April 10, recorded from on top of the Empire State Building in New York City — Spider-Man’s home.

“Good morning everyone. I am standing on top of the Empire State Building. And I want to let you know that I want you to come join me at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere,” began Holland, 29. “We will fly you from anywhere around the world, we will put you in a swanky hotel and give you some spending money in L.A. It’ll be super exciting.”

Declaring the upcoming fourth installment his “favourite one” yet, the actor then gave a shout-out to his castmates, including his fiancé Zendaya.

“[Jon] Bernthal is amazing, Zendaya is amazing, Jacob Batalon is amazing, everyone in the movie is absolutely fantastic,” he raved.

Fans caught a glimpse of Jon Bernthal's Punisher in the first trailer released last month, marking the character’s MCU big-screen debut. Also joining a cast is Stranger Things star Sadie Sink for a secret role Another familiar face in the trailer was Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, who helps Holland’s Peter Parker with an issue about his superpowers.

To win a chance to meet the cast, fans can visit The Brothers Trust website for more details. 

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