Usher and Chris Brown put aside three year long feud for upcoming tour

The two R&B heavyweights announced a joint concert tour on Friday, 10 April, with a shared Instagram post that read simply "IT'S TIME," accompanied by hashtags for "R&B Tour" and "Raymond & Brown", a nod to Usher's full name, Usher Raymond IV.

They also released a video showing the pair revving motorcycles before removing their helmets to face each other.

"It's time," Usher said. Brown replied: "Hell yeah."

No further details about the tour have been revealed yet.

The announcement marks a significant update in a relationship that hit a very public low point in May 2023, when the two reportedly clashed at Brown's 34th birthday party in Las Vegas.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed Usher appearing to confront Brown for allegedly ignoring fellow guest Teyana Taylor.

Brown left the venue, and Usher was later seen returning inside with what appeared to be a bloody nose.

Neither man publicly addressed what happened, and both went on to perform their sets at Usher's Lovers & Friends Festival the same night, with both posting upbeat messages about the evening afterwards.

The falling out was particularly notable given how close the two had been.

Their friendship stretches back to 2005, when Brown first broke through, and they went on to collaborate on tracks including New Flame and Party.

Even at the height of the tension, Usher had spoken warmly about what a joint project between them could look like.

"If that ever happens, it'll be one of the biggest things that anybody has ever experienced in entertainment in celebration of two people who love each other," he told BigBoyTV in April 2023.

"I love Chris. He's my little brother, and he's always been there for me."

It appears that moment has now arrived.