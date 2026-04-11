Michael Jackson's son Bigi ‘Blanket' Jackson attends biopic premiere

Michael Jackson's youngest son Bigi, known as Blanket, has made a rare public appearance alongside his brother Prince at the Berlin premiere of the Michael biopic, a family tribute to the King of Pop more than 15 years after his death.

Bigi, 24, and Prince, 29, arrived at the 10 April premiere dressed in matching dark suit jackets adorned with gold crown decals, completing their looks with red armbands, a nod to their father's longstanding practice of wearing them as a symbolic gesture for children's rights.

They were joined by uncles Jermaine and Jackie Jackson, as well as cousin Jafar Jackson, who plays Michael in the film.

Their 28-year-old sister Paris was notably absent.

She has been openly critical of the project, sharing her reservations on Instagram Stories last August after reading an early draft of the script and submitting notes that she felt went unaddressed.

"There's a lot of inaccuracy and there's a lot of just full-blown lies," she wrote, describing biopics as Hollywood "fantasyland."

She added: "I don't really like dishonesty, I spoke up, I wasn't heard, I f--ked off. That's it."

Paris did acknowledge that a significant portion of her father's fanbase would likely enjoy the film, which is produced in conjunction with the late singer's estate.

"A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in the fantasy," she wrote. "Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it."

Bigi's appearance was a notably rare one.

The youngest of Michael Jackson's three children has largely stayed out of the public eye, making his decision to attend the premiere, and do so in a look that so deliberately honoured his father, all the more meaningful.