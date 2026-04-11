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Justin Baldoni vows to continue fighting against Blake Lively as trial nears

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' legal battle soon heading to trial

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 11, 2026

Justin Baldoni vows to continue fighting against Blake Lively as trial nears
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' legal battle soon heading to trial 

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are taking their It Ends With Us drama to court soon, after they refused to come to a settlement outside of court.

The Jane the Virgin star has revealed his plans to testify himself despite being dismissed as a defendant from the case, a new filing on Thursday, April 9, revealed.

“Defendants will be serving an amended witness list reflecting that dismissed defendants Justin Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan will appear to provide in person testimony as their testimony remains relevant to refute Plaintiff’s false allegations of a smear campaign,” Baldoni’s team wrote in the letter obtained by People Magazine.

The filmmaker made it clear how important it is to fight back against the claims the Gossip Girl alum made in the case.

The latest filing comes after many of Lively’s claims were dismissed by the judge which included the harassment allegation since she was not his employee but a colleague of equal standing as an executive producer.

Judge also removed Baldoni as a defendant, but his company Wayfarer Studios is still named as a defendant in the case which will move ahead with the remaining claims. 

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 18.

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