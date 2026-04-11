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How 'Euphoria' affected Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney's careers

'Euphoria' comes to an end with Season three concluding the journey which started in 2019

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 11, 2026

How &apos;Euphoria&apos; affected Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney&apos;s careers
'Euphoria' comes to an end with Season three concluding the journey which started in 2019

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney have all went on to become a generation-defining group of actors after their work on Euphoria.

Although all three of them were skilled actors before the show aired in 2019, it launched them onto a grander horizon, and especially Elordi, who played Nate Jacobs in the show.

In a 2023 interview, Elordi told Variety, “Euphoria changed my life.”

Following his performance in the show, the actor starred in Saltburn, Wuthering Heights, Frankenstein, and is currently rumoured to play the next James Bond.

Although Zendaya and Sweeney were also affected by Euphoria’s success, Elordi previously shared in an interview that Euphoria came to him at a time he had to decide to move back home for a while as he wasn’t booking any jobs.

“I think I had – I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account – and Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate,” the Priscilla star noted.

As for Zendaya, she had been a child star on Disney Channel and had already starred in Hollywood blockbusters Spider Man, and The Greatest Showman.

Regardless, her character in show, Rue, earned her two Emmy Awards.

Sweeney similarly was a star before as she had already appeared in the miniseries Sharp Objects, and The Handmaid’s Tale movie, but she became a much more familiar face after Euphoria.

She went on to appear in a string of strong movies, and dabbled in a few controversies, but overall became a much more familiar face after Euphoria. 

The show, which launched Elordi into his stardom, will come to its end this season premiering on April 12.

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