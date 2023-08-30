 
pakistan
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Shakeel Anjum

‘Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan discussed foreign friend proposal on settlement abroad’

Pakistans former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are covered with a white sheet as they arrive to appear at the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023. — Reuters
  • Khan sisters met him in Attock jail after court's permission.
  • They were accompanied by his wife Bushra Bibi.
  • Bushra's meeting with deposed PM lasted for over an hour.

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan and Uzma Khanum, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, along with former first lady Bushra Bibi met the incarcerated leader in the Attock jail, five days after they moved the Islamabad High Court seeking permission for the meeting.

Following the imprisonment of the PTI chief, who was handed down a three-year jail sentence and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana case, the Khan sisters pleaded with the court they were not allowed to meet the former premier by the jail superintendent. They had added the federation as a respondent in their petition.

"We went to meet our brother, former prime minister Imran Khan, in Attock jail on Thursday, but the superintendent did not allow us to meet him,” their plea mentioned, requesting the court to issue directives for the meeting to take place.

During the meeting, Khan's sisters and wife were accompanied by the party's four-member legal team, sources told The News.

While Aleema and Uzma were meeting their brother for the first time, it was Bushra Bibi's third visit to her husband, who remained confined since August 5, after a trial court in Islamabad convicted him. 

Bushra's meeting with the deposed prime minister lasted for over an hour during which, it was reported by the sources, they discussed personal and political issues.

"Bushra discussed a specific issue with her husband regarding a message from a foreign friend about his settlement abroad,” an intelligence agency source said.

Bushra Bibi's two-car convoy was stopped at the police barrier about half a kilometer from the jail and was allowed to proceed after a thorough search of the cars.

Meanwhile, supporters of the PTI were gathered around the jail, anticipating Khan's release with hopes to welcome him. However, they were dispersed by the police.

Earlier, a heavy contingent of police was deployed on the way to the jail. The media, too, was barred from covering the movement of PTI leadership. However, they were conditionally allowed to perform their duties. The police also detained some PTI activists and later released them.

