Denzel Washington gets emotional reunion on 'Equalizer 3' set

Denzel Washington is all set to storm on the big screens with his latest Equalizer. Besides the action, the new movie also had an emotional reunion.

Dakota Fanning, who worked with the award-winning star in 2004's Man on Fire at 10, has shared the screen again with him after almost 20 years.

Explaining their chemistry, director Antoine Fuqua told PEOPLE, the 68-year-old had a "little bit of a fatherly, mentor relationship" with the star on set.

However, the filmmaker added, "But also, Dakota is very competitive, and, obviously, as a child her first experience with Denzel Washington is very powerful, emotional,"

Adding, "But you can see how she has grown quite a bit. I think it was more fascinating for Denzel than anyone else."

"Every once in a while when I would yell cut he would just look over and be like, 'I can't believe she's like a grown woman now.' I think it was more fascinating for him than anyone else," the 57-year-old said.

The Equalizer 3 will release in cinemas on Sept. 1.