 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Denzel Washington gets emotional reunion on 'Equalizer 3' set

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Denzel Washington gets emotional reunion on Equalizer 3 set
Denzel Washington gets emotional reunion on 'Equalizer 3' set

Denzel Washington is all set to storm on the big screens with his latest Equalizer. Besides the action, the new movie also had an emotional reunion.

Dakota Fanning, who worked with the award-winning star in 2004's Man on Fire at 10, has shared the screen again with him after almost 20 years.

Explaining their chemistry, director Antoine Fuqua told PEOPLE, the 68-year-old had a "little bit of a fatherly, mentor relationship" with the star on set.

However, the filmmaker added, "But also, Dakota is very competitive, and, obviously, as a child her first experience with Denzel Washington is very powerful, emotional,"

Adding, "But you can see how she has grown quite a bit. I think it was more fascinating for Denzel than anyone else."

"Every once in a while when I would yell cut he would just look over and be like, 'I can't believe she's like a grown woman now.' I think it was more fascinating for him than anyone else," the 57-year-old said.

The Equalizer 3 will release in cinemas on Sept. 1.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham popularity among American women makes Victoria Beckham ‘insecure’

David Beckham popularity among American women makes Victoria Beckham ‘insecure’

Kim Kardashian grows soft corner for Kanye West wife Biance Censori video

Kim Kardashian grows soft corner for Kanye West wife Biance Censori

'Ahsoka' marks solid start, breaks 'Star Wars' hit-drought

'Ahsoka' marks solid start, breaks 'Star Wars' hit-drought

Simon Cowell shares future plans of son Eric: ‘It’ll be total torture!’

Simon Cowell shares future plans of son Eric: ‘It’ll be total torture!’
Kim Kardashian trying to befriend Meghan Markle by 'clinging' to her mom Doria

Kim Kardashian trying to befriend Meghan Markle by 'clinging' to her mom Doria
Scarlett Johansson once faced nasty welcome at Venice film festival

Scarlett Johansson once faced nasty welcome at Venice film festival
Paris Jackson reveals why she doesn’t wish Michael Jackson on birthday

Paris Jackson reveals why she doesn’t wish Michael Jackson on birthday
'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer blasts own movie

'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer blasts own movie
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk NOT committed to each other: ‘Free to see anybody’ video

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk NOT committed to each other: ‘Free to see anybody’

Willem Dafoe remembers NSFW anecdote from early career

Willem Dafoe remembers NSFW anecdote from early career
Royal family meddled with Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ script: ‘It was irritating’

Royal family meddled with Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ script: ‘It was irritating’
Justin Bieber ‘overcompensating’ with loved-up Hailey Bieber pics after steamy SZA video

Justin Bieber ‘overcompensating’ with loved-up Hailey Bieber pics after steamy SZA video