Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Paris Jackson reveals why she doesn’t wish Michael Jackson on birthday

Paris Jackson broke her silence on why she does not wish her late superstar father Michael Jackson on his birthdays while slamming online trolls.

The model-actor opened up on how social media users judge her love for her father by her online tributes with some going to the extent of telling her to “kill herself” if she fails to wish him.

In a video shared on Instagram, the American Horror Stories star said the King of Pop was never fond of celebrating his birthdays when he was alive.

“So today's my dad's birthday, and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that,” she said.

“He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party,” Paris added.

“If you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them, you don't care about them,” she took a swipe at online haters.

Paris talked of the brutal online hate she faces, adding, “There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f****** minds. They tell me to kill myself.”

“And they're basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram.”

She even urged her followers to be kind and compassionate with people who they do not know personally in the caption of the video.

“Please don't use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met). L O V E (red heart emoji),” Paris penned. 

