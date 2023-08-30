Pak vs Nepal: Babar Azam hits ton to break Hashim Amla's record in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam playing against Nepal in the opening match of Asia Cup on August 30, 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

MULTAN: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam hit a century in the ongoing opening match of Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal, breaking South Africa Hashim Amla's record.

The Pakistan team skipper scored 100 runs by hitting 10 fours, achieving the 19th century of his one-day international (ODI) career.

Babar achieved this feat by hitting 19 tons in just the 102nd inning in the first match of the Asia Cup against Nepal which is currently being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

He broke Amla's record who had hit 19 centuries in 104 innings.

The Pakistan captain had earlier scored his 18th century in the 97th innings. He has become the first batter to score 18 centuries in less than 100 innings.

Babar achieved his 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th centuries in the fewest innings. He scored his first 10 centuries in just 68 innings and then scored 9 centuries in 34 innings.

Most ODI career runs after 102 innings

Pakistan's Babar Azam — 5,353

South Africa's Hashim Amla — 5,165

West Indies' Viv Richards — 4,624

England's Joe Root — 4,480

West Indies' Shai Hope — 4,465

India's Shikhar Dhawan — 4,401

Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi