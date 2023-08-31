WATCH: Babar Azam says earning praise from Virat Kohli ‘matter of pride’

Getting praise and applause from a senior and exceptional cricketer especially from the arch-rival team batsman was surely a huge moment for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as he expressed his views on being lauded by Indian ace Virat Kohli.

Pakistan national side skipper has said that earning praise from Indian ace player Virat Kholi "is a matter of pride for him" and that it made him "feel good".



Speaking to an Indian news channel ahead of the arch-rivals faceoff in ongoing Asia Cup 2023 scheduled for Saturday (September 2) in Kandy, Sri Lanka, the Green Shirts captain said: "It feels pretty good when someone makes such comments about you. The way Virat Kohli commented about me is a matter of pride for me."

Azam, 28, is currently the number one ODI batter and also comes in the top four of Test and T20I rankings. All eyes are on him as the green shirts prepare for the ultimate ICC World Cup 2023 in India later this year.

The 28-year-old also recalled his first encounter with the 34-year-old.



"When I met him in the World Cup 2019, he was at the peak of his career, he still is. At that time, I was thinking of getting something from him. I got to learn a lot from him," Babar said while recalling his 2019 World Cup meeting with the Indian star.

"I asked him the questions I had in mind and he replied to and explained all of them very generously which gave me a lot of confidence."

