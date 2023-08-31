 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Sports Desk

WATCH: Babar Azam says earning praise from Virat Kohli ‘matter of pride’

By
Sports Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Getting praise and applause from a senior and exceptional cricketer especially from the arch-rival team batsman was surely a huge moment for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as he expressed his views on being lauded by Indian ace Virat Kohli.

Pakistan national side skipper has said that earning praise from Indian ace player Virat Kholi "is a matter of pride for him" and that it made him "feel good". 

Speaking to an Indian news channel ahead of the arch-rivals faceoff in ongoing Asia Cup 2023 scheduled for Saturday (September 2) in Kandy, Sri Lanka, the Green Shirts captain said: "It feels pretty good when someone makes such comments about you. The way Virat Kohli commented about me is a matter of pride for me."

Azam, 28, is currently the number one ODI batter and also comes in the top four of Test and T20I rankings. All eyes are on him as the green shirts prepare for the ultimate ICC World Cup 2023 in India later this year.

The 28-year-old also recalled his first encounter with the 34-year-old.

"When I met him in the World Cup 2019, he was at the peak of his career, he still is. At that time, I was thinking of getting something from him. I got to learn a lot from him," Babar said while recalling his 2019 World Cup meeting with the Indian star.

"I asked him the questions I had in mind and he replied to and explained all of them very generously which gave me a lot of confidence."

More From Sports:

Rain likely to play spoilsport during Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup 2023

Rain likely to play spoilsport during Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup 2023
Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2023: Likely playing XI of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match

Asia Cup 2023: Likely playing XI of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match
Here is why Pakistan's name is not written on Asia Cup 2023 jerseys

Here is why Pakistan's name is not written on Asia Cup 2023 jerseys
Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon 2-1, advance in League Cup

Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon 2-1, advance in League Cup
Here's what you need to know about Babar Azam's new car

Here's what you need to know about Babar Azam's new car
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan thrash Nepal to win opening match by 238 runs

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan thrash Nepal to win opening match by 238 runs
Pak vs Nepal: Babar Azam hits ton to break Hashim Amla's record in Asia Cup 2023

Pak vs Nepal: Babar Azam hits ton to break Hashim Amla's record in Asia Cup 2023
Shahid Afridi hopes Asia Cup to become 'true celebration of the sport'

Shahid Afridi hopes Asia Cup to become 'true celebration of the sport'
Asia Cup opening ceremony: Aima Baig, Nepalese singer set stage on fire

Asia Cup opening ceremony: Aima Baig, Nepalese singer set stage on fire
Pakistan take on Nepal in Asia Cup opener today

Pakistan take on Nepal in Asia Cup opener today
Fulham edge past Tottenham to reach League Cup third round

Fulham edge past Tottenham to reach League Cup third round