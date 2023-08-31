Prince Harry hits King Charles with shocking allegation: 'Such a bad dad'

Prince Harry has just hit back against King Charles and accused him of leaving him ‘all alone’ during the grief process that followed Princess Diana’s death.

The allegations against King Charles have been shared in Prince Harry’s documentary called Heart of Invictus.

In the video the Duke dished over the isolation and pain he ‘felt alone’ at the age of 12.

He began the converastion off by saying, “The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help.”

At that time, “I didn't have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me.”

“Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma I had I was never aware of,” he also added in the middle of the converastion.

“It was never discussed, and I didn't really talk about it, and I suppressed it like most other youngsters would have done.”

But “when it all came fizzing out, I was bouncing off the walls” and began thinking “’what is going on here?’ — I am now feeling everything instead of being young.”