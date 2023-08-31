Janet Jackson captures enchanting moments on Italian getaway

Janet Jackson has decided to chronicle the final leg of her European vacation.

The 57-year-old singer, known for hits like "Every Time," took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer a glimpse into her time spent in Puglia, Italy.

In her social media update, she expressed her appreciation for the serene beauty of the @Tenuta_Negroamaro, a boutique hotel in Puglia. She described the hotel's grounds as a tranquil and rejuvenating haven, emphasizing the joy of spending quality moments with her loved ones, particularly her child.

The post showcased a photograph of Janet Jackson alongside her hairstylist, Chris Rios Riggio. They posed gracefully against a stone wall set against the picturesque backdrop of the hotel's landscaped terrain. The artist's attire included a pink patterned tunic-style dress, complemented by sandals, a stylish oversized sun hat, and sunglasses.



Jackson delighted her followers with a series of artistic snapshots that captured the breathtaking Puglia landscapes, from the captivating beach scenes to tantalizing glimpses of the hotel's well-appointed interiors.

Just the previous week, the accomplished Grammy winner explored Portugal, and she took to Instagram to share captivating snapshots from her experiences. She used her platform to effusively praise the allure of the village of Melides, Portugal, praising its charm, architecture, and the warmth of its people.