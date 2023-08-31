Nine soldiers martyred in Bannu suicide bombing

A military convoy travelling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this undated picture. — Reuters/File

A suicide bomber had blown himself up on a military convoy: ISPR.

Army's media wing says area has been cordoned off by security forces.

Sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: At least nine soldiers were martyred when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up on a military convoy in the general area Jani Khel of Bannu District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a statement issued by the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

Among the nine soldiers included Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali, while five troops were injured in the attack, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” it added.

The army’s information wing also vowed that the security forces are “determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism” and that the “sacrifices” of the “brave soldiers further strengthen” the military’s resolve.

Reacting to the terrorist incident, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that he was "heartbroken" by the loss of nine "valiant soldiers" to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many.

"Such acts are utterly reprehensible. My thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against such terror," the interim premier added.



Earlier this month, Army Chief General Asim Munir said the recent surge in terrorism was a “futile effort” by terrorists to resume talks and warned them to submit to the “writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated”.



According to the ISPR, Gen Munir issued the warning when he met the tribal elders and notables from the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The “interactive session” was held during the chief of army staff’s (COAS) visit to Peshawar.

“The surge in terrorism in recent past is a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get the talks re-initiated, however, there is no option for these terrorists except to submit to the writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated, if they persist on their wrong path,” Gen Munir was quoted by the military’s media wing.

The army chief reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and other law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism. “He [Gen Munir] showed resolve to finish peril of Narco which is becoming a lifeline for these TTP khawaraj,” said the ISPR.

The COAAS also said that “propaganda by inimical forces” against the armed forces will be dealt with as per the law.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars and police, the army chief vowed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain and complete peace would return to Pakistan.