PTI's Zain Qureshi stopped from flying to Dubai

LAHORE: Zain Qureshi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former member of Punjab assembly and son of the party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was stopped from flying to Dubai from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore by immigration officials.

The politician was set to travel via an Emirates Airlines flight EK623, when his name flashed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) as he underwent the Integrated Border Management (IBM) system.

Qureshi's name was added to the PNIL on DIG (Legal) Punjab's recommendation, as he is wanted by the police in connection to May 9 riots' case registered at the Cantt police station in Multan.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after deposed prime minister Imran Khan's arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

The 37-year-old ex-lawmaker was elected as provincial assembly lawmaker after he won Multan's PP-217 constituency with 46,963 votes last year in July, giving his party a major edge in the Punjab by-elections in which his opponent — PML-N's Muhammad Salman Naeem — stood second with 40,104 votes.