pakistan
Friday, September 01, 2023
Shahid Hussain

LHC orders NAB to release PTI's Parvez Elahi

Shahid Hussain

Friday, September 01, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a court case hearing, at a district court in Lahore on Friday, June 2, 2023. — PPI
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a court case hearing, at a district court in Lahore on Friday, June 2, 2023. — PPI

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi.  

The Punjab's former chief minister had filed a petition against the NAB move to arrest him in a corruption case. 

LHC Justice Amjad Rafiq announced the verdict after Elahi was presented before the court. 

During the hearing today, Justice Rafiq warned NAB that the court would issue a warrant against the accountability body's director-general if Elahi is not produced today. 

More to follow...

