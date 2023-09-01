LHC orders NAB to release PTI's Parvez Elahi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a court case hearing, at a district court in Lahore on Friday, June 2, 2023. — PPI

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi.

The Punjab's former chief minister had filed a petition against the NAB move to arrest him in a corruption case.



LHC Justice Amjad Rafiq announced the verdict after Elahi was presented before the court.

During the hearing today, Justice Rafiq warned NAB that the court would issue a warrant against the accountability body's director-general if Elahi is not produced today.



More to follow...