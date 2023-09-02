 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Our Correspondent

Asia Cup 2023: VIP protocol, bulletproof cars for BCCI officials during Pakistan visit

By
Our Correspondent

Saturday, September 02, 2023

BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajeev Shukla. — AFP/Rajeev Shukla/File
BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajeev Shukla. — AFP/Rajeev Shukla/File

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has given the go-ahead for using bullet-proof vehicles for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajeev Shukla for their visit to Lahore during the Asia Cup 2023, The News reported Saturday.

The BCCI president and vice president are due to arrive on September 4 in Lahore, where they will also attend a dinner at the Governor's House. 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf has invited Binny and Shukla to watch the Asia Cup matches.

Sources said the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) requested the Punjab Home Department to take back two double cabin vehicles provided earlier and send them bullet-proof Mercedes and Land Cruisers.

The Home Department, while approving the PCB's request has issued instructions to the S&GAD.

Binny on August 27 confirmed his and Shukla's tour to Pakistan.

"Vice President Rajiv Shukla and I will arrive in Pakistan on September 4," said Binny. 

At the time he had also said he had "no hesitation" in visiting Pakistan. 

"I have no hesitation in going to Pakistan. My visits to Pakistan were always memorable, Pakistanis are very hospitable," he said, adding that he hoped his visit to Pakistan would benefit India-Pakistan cricket ties.

He further added that matches between India and Pakistan are bigger and more watched than the Ashes.

"Matches between Pakistan and India are important for cricket," he said.

Binny's remarks come against a backdrop of a row between the two boards, a conflict that has been going on for several months due to a direct fallout of the political tensions between the two countries.

It is pertinent to note that Binny's trip to Pakistan for the Asia Cup will be his first in 18 years. The BCCI president last visited the country in 2005 for the Asian Cricket Council camp. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs India weather update: Good news as looming threat of rain recedes

Pak vs India weather update: Good news as looming threat of rain recedes
Asia Cup 2023: Top-ranked Pakistan all set to take on India today

Asia Cup 2023: Top-ranked Pakistan all set to take on India today
Billionaire Al Fayed, whose son Dodi died with Princess Diana, passes away at 94

Billionaire Al Fayed, whose son Dodi died with Princess Diana, passes away at 94
Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli meets Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi video

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli meets Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to field same playing XI in India clash as first match

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to field same playing XI in India clash as first match
Asia Cup 2023: India's Rohit Sharma admits Pakistan playing well as unit

Asia Cup 2023: India's Rohit Sharma admits Pakistan playing well as unit
Spain football coach apologises for endorsing Luis Rubiales' controversial speech

Spain football coach apologises for endorsing Luis Rubiales' controversial speech
Brazil's football icon Ronaldinho clears air on crypto scam links

Brazil's football icon Ronaldinho clears air on crypto scam links
Champions League: Exciting football action begins on September 19

Champions League: Exciting football action begins on September 19
Pakistan secure top position in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan secure top position in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers
Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by five wickets to kick off Asia Cup 2023 campaign

Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by five wickets to kick off Asia Cup 2023 campaign
WATCH: Babar Azam says earning praise from Virat Kohli ‘matter of pride’

WATCH: Babar Azam says earning praise from Virat Kohli ‘matter of pride’