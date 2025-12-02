After Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Australia's Maxwell withdraws from IPL 2026

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after the match against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India on November 7, 2023. — Reuters

Australian all-rounder batter Glenn Maxwell pulled out of the auction of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 19th edition, terming it a "big call", after "having many unforgettable seasons."

Maxwell made the announcement on his Instagram account; however, he did not reveal the reason for opting not to play the IPL 2026.

"After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name in the auction this year. It's a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me," the 37-year-old wrote.

"The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. "

Maxwell added, "The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever. Thank you for all your support over the years. Hopefully see you soon."

The explosive batter, who also bowls off-spin, has represented four franchises — Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Daredevils, and Punjab Kings in his IPL journey.

Maxwell's announcement came days after Faf du Plessis, the former South African captain, and Moeen Ali, the ex-England cricketer, opted Pakistan Super League over the Indian Premier League.

Sharing his excitement to feature in the PSL, Ali posted, "I'm really excited to be joining PSL in its New Era. The league has earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket, with high-quality competition and world-class talent across every team."

Du Plessi, on the other hand, said that this time he chose to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season.

"It's an exciting step for me — a chance to experience something new, to grow as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy."