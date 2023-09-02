 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
BTS Jungkook explains why he 'questions' love, adoration by ARMYs: 'Why cheer?'

Saturday, September 02, 2023

BTS Jungkook seems to have tugged at a lot of heartstrings recently.

For those unversed, the conversation occurred during the singer’s interview for Weverse Magazine.

In this interview Jungkook addressed his famous question to ARMYs that reads, “Why do you guys cheer for us?”

Probing this matter the interviewer posed the question, “It seems like you’re happy to be loved but at the same time you feel a stronger sense of responsibility.”

At this point the singer immediately issued an explanation and said, “I used to think I just needed to try and do better—that I had to be better to receive recognition.”

“But now it’s like it’s the other way around,” he also admitted.

At the end of the day, “I know people embrace me so I want to show those same people a better side of me.”

Not only that, but “I want to work harder and show them something different.”

This includes donations which the singer admits, “I feel good about doing that. Really good.”

He even wore his heart on his sleeve during the course of the chat and admitted, “My thoughts have been turning to the younger kids these days, so I turned my attention to the children’s hospital thinking it would be good for some new resources and facilities to get built. I’m really happy I could do that.”

