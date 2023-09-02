King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release

 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Britain’s King Charles has made his first public appearance after the release of Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries the Heart of Invictus.

Palace shared the photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne on its official X, formerly Twitter handle of the royal family.

The royal family tweeted, “At the Braemar Gathering, His Majesty has stepped out for the first time in the new King Charles III tartan…

“The green, blue and red tartan has been designed in recognition of The King’s strong support in preserving the tradition of Highland Dress and Scottish Tartans.”

It further said, “Regularly attended by the Sovereign and members of the Royal Family, the annual Braemar Gathering has been run in its present form since 1832.”

The similar gatherings at Braemar have taken place for even longer - since the days of King Malcolm Canmore, 900 years ago.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus was released on August 30.

The Duke apparently took a fresh dig at royal family in his new docuseries.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle also briefly featured in his new documentary and shared an emotional message.

