 

Riley Keough out to stop sale of Elvis Presley's iconic home Graceland

Riley Keough is doing her best to keep Elvis Presley's home Graceland in the family

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland estate could get auctioned due to a $3.8 million loan that went unpaid.

Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, allegedly failed to repay the loan to Naussany Investments and Private Lending.

The luxury property was slated to be auctioned to the highest bidder on Thursday. However, Riley Keough, Lisa’s daughter, claims the sale is “fraudulent.”

"These documents are fraudulent,” Keough, the sole heir of Graceland, said in her countersuit.

She also claimed that "The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery."

Elvis Presley Enterprises, the entity managing Graceland and the Elvis Presley Trust assets, also made the same claim, writing, “Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent. There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit that has been filed is to stop the fraud.”

Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley also tweeted that the sale was a “scam.”

“It’s a scam!” Priscilla wrote in her tweet. 

