 

Charlie Puth breaks silence on Taylor Swift's TTPD name drop

Taylor Swift gave a sweet shoutout to Charlie Puth in her title track of The Tortured Poets Department

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Charlie Puth has finally addressed Taylor Swift’s name drop directly via a new song release.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old singer had announced his new track Hero after the billionaire pop star name dropped him in her title track of The Tortured Poets Department, as she crooned, “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.”

Taking to his Instagram, Charlie penned, “My new song HERO is about when you see someone you love hurting themselves, ruining the things in their life that are good, but you just can’t save them.”

Branding it “one of the hardest songs” he’s ever written, the hitmaker continued, “I wrote it hoping that you’ve gone through something similar in your life, and that it can fill in the BLANK for you like it did for me. I’m very excited to share my next album with you, especially this song because it’s a great representation of what’s to come.”

Charlie then gave a shout out to Taylor, penning, “It’s very different for me, but I want to thank @taylorswift for letting me know musically that I just couldn’t keep this on my hard drive any longer. HERO is yours on May 24th and this is the single artwork.”

