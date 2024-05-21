Prince William will be immensely successful as monarch due one factor, per an expert

Prince William could be “hugely successful” as the future king if he adopts elements of both King Charles and the late Princess Diana’s personalities, per an expert.

Royal historian and author Gareth Russell thinks the Prince of Wales has been influenced by his mom as much as his father, which makes him an “exciting” personality for future kingship.

Gareth argued on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show that it’s not right to say William “Charles's son” and Harry “Diana's son.”

Prince William deemed ‘exciting’ future King due to THIS factor

“We sort of forget they have similarities to the other parent,” he remarked.



“William was immensely close to his mother and Diana was someone who was more of a radical royal compared to Elizabeth II,” he noted.

“So he has these two very different influences and that I think makes them exciting as a future king,” he added.

“If he welds those two legacies - the willingness to change that Diana had and the enthusiasm for tradition Elizabeth II had - he could prove, I think, hugely successful as King William the fifth,” he suggested.