 

Amy Robach tells T.J Holmes major detail about Andrew Shue marriage

Amy Robach opened up to T.J Holmes about key detail in Andrew Shue marriage

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Amy Robach opened up to T.J Holmes about key detail in Andrew Shue marriage

Amy Robach says she never got an engagement ring from her ex-husband Andrew Shue.

Amy and her beau T.J Holmes discussed the high cost of engagement rings on the latest episode of the Amy & T.J. Podcast. The former Good Morning America 3 co-anchor went on to reveal the price of her first engagement ring, while claiming she never got a ring for her second marriage.

Amy shared: “My first one was $3,000, and I didn't even really have one the second time." "My second one didn't exist,”

“I also think this is a cautionary tale because we do know that close to 50% of all marriages end in divorce,” Robach continued.

“If you think you've got some valuable property in a ring, no matter how much you spent, wait till you have to try to sell that said ring. It is pennies to what you actually purchased,” she explained.

“So these beautiful pieces of jewelry don't appreciate. In fact, it's like buying a car. The second you try to sell it after you've purchased it, it goes down significantly in value," she added.

Robach got divorced from Shue in March 2023 after 13 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Holmes and Marilee Fiebig 2010 and filed for divorce in 2022. 

Prince Harry receives strong warning related to King Charles
Prince Harry receives strong warning related to King Charles
Daniel Radcliffe reacts to speculations of joining Harry Potter TV series
Daniel Radcliffe reacts to speculations of joining Harry Potter TV series
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how she filmed driving scenes in 'Furiosa' without a license
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how she filmed driving scenes in 'Furiosa' without a license
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' changes
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' changes
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK
King Charles, Queen Camilla continue major royal tradition with latest move
King Charles, Queen Camilla continue major royal tradition with latest move
Prince William hiding his heavy moaning by doing his best for King Charles video
Prince William hiding his heavy moaning by doing his best for King Charles
Kate Middleton secretly continues royal duties amid cancer treatment? video
Kate Middleton secretly continues royal duties amid cancer treatment?
Jennifer Lopez speaks out amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez speaks out amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck
Charles grows closer to William while his relationship with Harry deteriorates
Charles grows closer to William while his relationship with Harry deteriorates
Prince William takes over key role from King Charles as Harry watches from afar video
Prince William takes over key role from King Charles as Harry watches from afar
Kate Middleton breaks silence, hints at returning to royal duties
Kate Middleton breaks silence, hints at returning to royal duties