 

'The Bear' stars Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White gush over their real life bond

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White opened up on their real-life bond in a new interview

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White “enjoy each other” in real life as well as on their hit show The Bear.

White gushed over their friendship in Edebiri’s June 2024 Vanity Fair cover story.

“We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera. I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist,” White shared.

He said he hopes their real-life bond “shines through” in the show between their characters Carmy and Sydney.

He added, “Syd always able to … I don’t know, to deliver something different to Carmy, and she’s usually right. And I guess I think Ayo is also usually right.”

Edebiri echoed The Iron Claw star’s sentiments, saying, “Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing. And I think when you’re also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there’s something that also invokes feelings of passion.”

She then jokingly praised White’s eyes, “Also, boy’s got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto.”

