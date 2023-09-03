Interim PM Kakar terms May 9 violence 'attempted coup'

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar talks to anchors and journalists in a meeting held at the PM House in Islamabad on August 31, 2023. — PID

Manipulation 'not acceptable' in any form, premier says.

He says no political party has right to throw stones at others.

"We'll be seen as party to matter," PM says on May 9 violence.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has termed the May 9 violence "an attempted coup and civil war, the target of which was the serving army chief and his team in the military".



Speaking on Geo News programme 'Jirga,' the interim prime minister condemned the riots that ensued following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a graft in May this year, reported The News Sunday.

"The vandalism and arson on May 9 were witnessed by the whole world and international newspapers reported the tragedy. This kind of manipulation is not acceptable in any form of government,” PM Kakar said.



In his first exclusive interview, the premier said the government does not want to create an impression that revenge is being taken against the accused of May 9 violence.

However, he added, if legal action is not taken against those who violated the country’s laws and resorted to violence, then "we will be seen as a party to the matter".

The interim premier maintained no political party had the right to throw stones at others, abuse them, and burn buildings.

Speaking about the new role that he has been chosen to perform, PM Kakar said: "I had no idea that I would ever sit on the prime minister’s chair."

He also shared his views on Islamabad's policy regarding the Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other banned outfits.

"The state has both negotiation and force tools to deal with the TTP or any banned organisation," he said, clarifying the government's upfront policy against terrorism.

Commenting on the relations between India and Pakistan and the role of trade in this regards, the caretaker premier said the final decision on bilateral trade has to be taken by Indian politicians.

PM Kakar's full interview will be aired at 10pm today (Sunday) on Geo News.

