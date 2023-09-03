 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak passes away at 49

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak. — Reuters/File
Heath Streak, the cricket legend and former Zimbabwe captain, has died at the age of 49 on Sunday after a long battle with colon and liver cancer at his farm in Matabeleland in southwestern Zimbabwe.

Streak's family spokesperson and a former Zimbabwe international, John Rennie, confirmed the fast-bowler's death saying: “He passed away in the early hours of the morning at his farm at Matabeleland.

"He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. He died peacefully after a long fight with cancer…” Rennie said.

Last week, Henry Olonga, a former teammate of Streak, mistakenly announced the death of his friend on X, formerly known as Twitter, paying him a tribute.

However, soon after, Olonga and Streak both acknowledged that the news was false and that Streak was "very much alive."Olonga later apologised as well. 

One of the most well-known players in Zimbabwean cricket, Streak, was penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2021 with an eight-year suspension for breaking the anti-corruption rule in 2018.

With 216 test wickets and 239 one-day wickets, Streak, one of Zimbabwe's finest cricketers, came in second.

After retiring from international play, he coached a number of international teams, including Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, as well as several Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders and the now-defunct Rajkot team.

Additionally, he was the first Zimbabwe cricketer to record 100 wickets in both Tests and ODIs during his playing career and also the only player from his nation to win 200 ODI wickets and score 2000 runs.

Streak is also the only one to complete the double of 100 Test wickets and 1000 Test runs.

In 1993, Streak made his Test and ODI debuts and in the 1999–2000 season, he was named the team's captain.

His wife, Nadine Streak, paid a touching tribute to her beloved husband as she announced his demise on Facebook.

She said: “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones.

"He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again."

