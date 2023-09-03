Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who

Drake has performed with dozens of A-list stars. But named one artist as his favorite in a recent concert.

During his latest It’s All a Blur tour in Vegas, Drizzy named the performer, “I was shooting a music video with my favorite rapper to rap with.”

He continued, “By the way, I got a lot of respect for a lot of rappers. But I got one guy, he’s my favourite to rap with on any song. His name is Rick Ross.

Adding, “That’s my brother. And we were in the Palms Hotel overlooking Vegas and I was saying I wonder if I’m ever going to be big enough to play these huge arenas that I was looking down on. And hey, here we are.”

With DJ Khaled’s 2009 song Fed Up being their first feature together, Drake and Rick have a rich history of collaboration, boasting the count of 14 tracks as the majority of the team-ups have been Drake spitting bars on Rick-helmed tracks.