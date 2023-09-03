 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who
Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who

Drake has performed with dozens of A-list stars. But named one artist as his favorite in a recent concert.

During his latest It’s All a Blur tour in Vegas, Drizzy named the performer, “I was shooting a music video with my favorite rapper to rap with.”

He continued, “By the way, I got a lot of respect for a lot of rappers. But I got one guy, he’s my favourite to rap with on any song. His name is Rick Ross.

Adding, “That’s my brother. And we were in the Palms Hotel overlooking Vegas and I was saying I wonder if I’m ever going to be big enough to play these huge arenas that I was looking down on. And hey, here we are.”

With DJ Khaled’s 2009 song Fed Up being their first feature together, Drake and Rick have a rich history of collaboration, boasting the count of 14 tracks as the majority of the team-ups have been Drake spitting bars on Rick-helmed tracks.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’

Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’
Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family

Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles
Travis Scott shows off personal fleet collection on Insta

Travis Scott shows off personal fleet collection on Insta
Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'

Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are still fighting ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are still fighting ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’
Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry to rebuild acting career?

Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry to rebuild acting career?
Meghan Markle intentionally sparked Prince Harry divorce rumours? video

Meghan Markle intentionally sparked Prince Harry divorce rumours?

Kanye West forcing Bianca Censori to dress indecently for ‘publicity stunt’? video

Kanye West forcing Bianca Censori to dress indecently for ‘publicity stunt’?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce rumors addressed: 'Lots of speculation'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce rumors addressed: 'Lots of speculation'
Prince William has ‘a lot more ammunition in the bank’ for Prince Harry video

Prince William has ‘a lot more ammunition in the bank’ for Prince Harry