‘Mahnoor Cheema has made Pakistan proud’, Sharifs praise GCSE record holder

LONDON: Mahnoor Cheema, the 16-year-old British-Pakistani student who scored a world record 34 A stars in her GSCEs, called on former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in the UK capital on Monday to celebrate her success.



The former prime ministers welcomed Cheema and her family to Stanhope House where she was presented with a MacBook Pro laptop by the PML-N leaders as a gift to encourage the student who was accompanied by her parents and siblings.

Expressing gratitude to the former prime ministers, Cheema said that the duo has always been inspired by their work for the development of Pakistan.

Expressing her views an elated Cheema said: “I am proud to have received this gift from and very kind words from the two people (Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif) who have pulled Pakistan out of the economic despair and brought so much progress to our nation.”

She added: “I was truly honoured that they invited me and talked to me. They gave me a wonderful gift and I am honoured that I spoke to Quaid-e-Mohtrem and Shehbaz Sharif. They are truly inspirational leaders for Pakistan. I am thankful to them for taking the time out to meet me."

Meanwhile, Shehbaz said: “Mahnoor has said that she is my fan but she is my fan because of my elder brother."

He also said, “I distributed laptops on Nawaz Sharif’s guidance and under his leadership. We reformed education and health institutions under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.”

Nawaz quipped that Shehbaz had given laptops even in London showing that “Laptop distribution was Shehbaz Sharif's scheme”.

"Mahnoor Cheema has sent out a clear message by demonstrating her ability and intelligence and achieving top grades. She has made the whole nation proud. This is a huge lesson and from our side, we congratulate her on behalf of the whole nation. She is the daughter of the nation,” the PML-N supremo added.

Shehbaz said that if he gets a chance to serve Pakistan he will bring revolutionary reforms in the field of education. We will promote those boys and girls who are bright but don’t have resources. We will empower them and will facilitate them. Inshallah, this will happen under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.”

Meanwhile, Cheema's father Barrister Usman said: “I am over the moon that my leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have acknowledged the achievement of my daughter. They are our inspiration. They have blessed us today. This is the quality of our leadership that they give respect and honour to others. This encourages children.”

Geo News reported last week exclusively that British-Pakistani 16-year-old student Mahnoor Cheema has passed an astonishing total of 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level – setting a new record in the history of the United Kingdom as well as internationally. She passed 17 subjects with A* grades as a private candidate in Year 10 and added 17 more subjects – taking the total count to 34 - marking the highest number of subjects ever taken by a student in the history of UK and EU GCSEs.

On the weekend, Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai praised the remarkable achievement of fellow Pakistani Mahnoor Cheema and hosted a dinner for her to praise her accomplishments at the age of 16 and described her as an inspiration to children in Pakistan and around the world.

Praising Cheema, Malala Yousafzai said: “Mahnoor has performed brilliantly. It’s a matter of huge pride for all Pakistanis and others that a Pakistani girl like Mahnoor has become an inspiration for others. She has inspired lots of children, it’s my dream that girls all over the world get a chance to obtain an education."

"It fills my heart with joy when I see girls like Mahnoor doing so well and working hard and I wish that girls around the world flourish and move up the charts in education. Mahnoor is inspiring other girls with the message that you can achieve anything in your life as long as you work hard and get good grades to fulfil your dreams. I am very happy for Mahnoor and I wish her all the best,” Malala added.