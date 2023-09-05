 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC orders Islamabad police to release PTI's Parvez Elahi

By
Awais Yousafzai

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi arrives to attend an assembly session in Lahore on April 3, 2022. — Online
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi arrives to attend an assembly session in Lahore on April 3, 2022. — Online

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and ordered the Islamabad police to release him.

Elahi, the former Punjab chief minister, was rearrested under 3-MPO by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police shortly after being released by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Lahore High Court (LHC) on September 1.

The PTI president had filed a petition in the IHC against his arrest by Islamabad police under 3-MPO.

Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 from outside his residence in a Rs70 million graft case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district.

Since then, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan's aide has been behind bars on various charges. During a span of around two and half months, the PTI leader was released multiple times on the courts’ orders but was rearrested immediately every time.

He was taken into custody during a crackdown launched against the party’s leadership following the May 9 riots. 

More to follow..

More From Pakistan:

'Blast, bulldoze and disregard'

'Blast, bulldoze and disregard'
Shehbaz, Dar should return Pakistan immediately amid growing public discontent: Khawaja Asif

Shehbaz, Dar should return Pakistan immediately amid growing public discontent: Khawaja Asif
Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avert possible arrest

Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avert possible arrest
Domestic help torture case: Court grants bail to civil judge’s wife

Domestic help torture case: Court grants bail to civil judge’s wife
Lawyers likely to launch movement for full ‘restoration of Constitution’

Lawyers likely to launch movement for full ‘restoration of Constitution’
‘Mahnoor Cheema has made Pakistan proud’, Sharifs praise GCSE record holder

‘Mahnoor Cheema has made Pakistan proud’, Sharifs praise GCSE record holder
Saudi Arabia to invest $25 billion in two to five years in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

Saudi Arabia to invest $25 billion in two to five years in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Judge's wife gets bail in house help torture case

Judge's wife gets bail in house help torture case
President calls for upholding 'spirit of Constitution' on general elections video

President calls for upholding 'spirit of Constitution' on general elections
9.5 tonnes of narcotics worth $112 million seized

9.5 tonnes of narcotics worth $112 million seized
Shazia Marri sends legal notice to reporter for fake news

Shazia Marri sends legal notice to reporter for fake news
Faryal Fareed takes charge as first woman SSP in Balochistan

Faryal Fareed takes charge as first woman SSP in Balochistan