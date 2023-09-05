 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Sports Desk

World Cup 2023: Netizens in disbelief over exorbitant ticket prices for Pakistan-India clash

Cricket fans wait to enter the ground for the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP
As the highly anticipated International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 draws near, the excitement for the high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India grows among cricket fans.

The cricket enthusiasts are in a frenzy and many of them are interested in buying the tickets so that they can experience the thrill live at the stadium.

However, as soon as the ticket sale went live last week, the primary outlets were completely sold out within only one hour, especially on both August 29 and September 3.

Meanwhile, the prices in the secondary market for ticket sales witnessed a significant uptick, which really got the social media users raging.

A South Premium West Bay ticket, for instance, is currently listed at an astonishing INR1950,000 on an online sports ticket platform, according to Indian media reports.

The remaining two tickets for the upper tier that allow an unobstructed view are being sold for an astonishing INR 5,700,000 each.

These exorbitant prices have everyone shocked and social media users are taking these sellers to task.

Here is how X users reacted:

"What is happening? World Cup tickets for India vs. Pakistan range from 65,000 to 4.5 lakh [450,000] "per ticket" on the website! Daylight robbery from these corporations!"

This sum translates to a whopping roughly PKR250,000 to PKR1,660,000.

Another user commented: "Tickets are available for the #INDvPAK World Cup match. Look at the prices."

"Bhai watch this 4.7lac [470,000] …yesterday i saw a ticket of 15lac [1,500,000] and now it’s either sold out or else removed from the app."

Yet another wrote: "How the hell does this website have World Cup tickets or is it a SCAM? Tickets being sold for as expensive as Rs 119,000. please look into this @BCCI before many innocent fans fall for it.

However, the India-Pakistan match isn't the only one for which prices are rocketing. Tickets for other matches are also being sold for hundreds of thousands, NDTV reported.

According to the outlet, tickets for the India vs Australia match start at a staggering INR31,000 and can soar to well over INR900,000.

Meanwhile, tickets for the India vs England match can reach prices as high as INR230,000.

