Parineeti Chopra announces her next venture days before wedding: ‘I'm so happy’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has announced her next venture days before wedding with Raghav Chadha.



Taking to Instagram, the Kesari actress shared her stunning photos and disclosed, “For many years now, I have wanted to become an entrepreneur. And I'm so happy to see that this year is fulfilling my dreams. I'm so excited to announce my next venture with Tritiyaa Jewellery.”

She further said, “From the very first time I saw the designs they had to offer, I knew I wanted to be much more than a brand ambassador. And I'm so so happy to be on this journey with Tritiyaa as an investor and partner.”

“This venture for me isn’t just about the jewellery, but about bringing to you something that we’ve poured our hearts into! I’m literally counting the moments until I can share these pieces with all of you! See you on the 8th of Sept!.”

Parineeti announced her new venture as preparations for her and Raghav Chadha’s wedding later this month are in full swing.

