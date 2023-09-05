 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Nokia's CEO to visit Pakistan soon,' reveals interim federal minister for IT

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Dr Umar Saif on Tuesday revealed that the Scandinavian cellphone manufacturer Nokia’s CEO is expected to visit Pakistan soon. 

The interim minister announced the development in his meeting with Wille Eerola, Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Finland and Chairman Finland-Pakistan Business Council.

Speaking to Pakistan’s envoy to the Scandinavian nation, Saif accentuated the country’s significant information technology (IT) export potential to Finland.

Apprising that Pakistan is already assembling Nokia’s 4G cellphones, the minister said that the Nokia CEO’s visit will involve discussions pertaining to 5G and 6G technologies.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the federal minister for IT had announced the government's plan to launch 5G technology in the country in a short span of 10 months. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Kakar directs authorities to curb smuggling, revamp monitoring at borders

PM Kakar directs authorities to curb smuggling, revamp monitoring at borders
Hareem Shah's husband back home after inquiry over TikTok star's Twitter account

Hareem Shah's husband back home after inquiry over TikTok star's Twitter account
Liberty eludes PTI President Parvez Elahi yet again, rearrested by CTD

Liberty eludes PTI President Parvez Elahi yet again, rearrested by CTD
2023 marks second driest August in Pakistan after below average rain: PMD

2023 marks second driest August in Pakistan after below average rain: PMD
Sindh schools to remain closed on September 7 on account of Chehlum

Sindh schools to remain closed on September 7 on account of Chehlum
Over 45 women fell victim to Karachi school principal, says IO

Over 45 women fell victim to Karachi school principal, says IO
WATCH: Sindh minister’s novel idea to prevent mobile snatching

WATCH: Sindh minister’s novel idea to prevent mobile snatching
'Judgment will be short and sweet': SC reserves verdict in NAB amendment case

'Judgment will be short and sweet': SC reserves verdict in NAB amendment case
IHC orders Islamabad police to release PTI's Parvez Elahi

IHC orders Islamabad police to release PTI's Parvez Elahi
'Blast, bulldoze and disregard'

'Blast, bulldoze and disregard'
Shehbaz, Dar should return to Pakistan immediately amid growing public discontent: Khawaja Asif

Shehbaz, Dar should return to Pakistan immediately amid growing public discontent: Khawaja Asif
Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avert possible arrest

Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avert possible arrest