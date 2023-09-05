'Nokia's CEO to visit Pakistan soon,' reveals interim federal minister for IT

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Dr Umar Saif on Tuesday revealed that the Scandinavian cellphone manufacturer Nokia’s CEO is expected to visit Pakistan soon.

The interim minister announced the development in his meeting with Wille Eerola, Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Finland and Chairman Finland-Pakistan Business Council.

Speaking to Pakistan’s envoy to the Scandinavian nation, Saif accentuated the country’s significant information technology (IT) export potential to Finland.

Apprising that Pakistan is already assembling Nokia’s 4G cellphones, the minister said that the Nokia CEO’s visit will involve discussions pertaining to 5G and 6G technologies.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the federal minister for IT had announced the government's plan to launch 5G technology in the country in a short span of 10 months.