Jawan expected to break opening box-office records: "The hype is huge!"

Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan is set to hit the theaters and is already breaking records with its advance sales, and is now expected to set a new benchmark with its opening box office numbers too.

Film producer Girish Johar believes Jawan will cross the 100 crore mark on the first day of its release i.e. September 7.

He says “the hype is humongous because of which cinema operators are planning to add more shows of the film.”

Girish also added, “I am expecting a start of around $4-5 million overseas alone, which is around Rs 40 crore, and a minimum of Rs 60 crore in India.”

A total of 7.5 lac tickets have been sold in India, according to the ticket aggregator BookMyShow. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh says “the overall scenario is very positive now.”

He added, “People are going back to the cinemas. Those who felt Hindi cinema was dead and no one wanted to watch it, I think it has completely changed the whole scenario in the last couple of months. It’s a great period to be in.”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan shows Shahrukh Khan fighting for the country with his gang of girls. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi from South Indian film industry.

