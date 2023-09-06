Shahrukh Khan draws flak for visiting temple prior 'Jawan's' release.

Shahrukh is under hot water for visiting a temple in Tirupati amid promotions for his new movie Jawan.

Along with daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani, the 57-year-old superstar visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple for blessings which was not well-received by right-wing parties in India.

Taking to their social media, Indian Hindus expressed their rage as to why King Khan is "treating temples like picnic and tourist spots."

Others stated that all Bollywood stars who eat beef, and desecrate the Holy Cow, should be banned from religious places. Hindus want the actor to stay away

BJP slams Shahrukh Khan

This isn't the first time Shahrukh Khan has drawn ire from right-wing Hindus. Previously, on legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's funeral, the Pathaan actor was suspected of spitting on her coffin as he had said a prayer while paying his respects. As is custom, he blew the dua into the wind.



BJP leaders inlcuding Prashant Umrao and Arun Yadav also slammed King Khan. However, his huge Muslim fan-following came to the rescue and educated critics that this is how Muslims pray and offer their condolences.