BTS’s Jungkook set to headline Global Citizen Festival: ‘I'm so thrilled’

BTS star Jungkook is 'thrilled' to headline the festival as it highlights issues such as climate change and gender equity

Global Citizen Festival, on Wednesday, revealed that Jungkook of BTS will be joining the festival's 2023 lineup as a co-headliner.

The 26-year-old K-pop sensation will grace the stage at the event scheduled for September 23 in New York City's iconic Central Park.

The Seven singer joins an impressive roster of headliners including Anitta, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were previously announced in August and July.

The festival's lineup doesn't stop there; it includes a diverse array of talented artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, D-Nice, and Sofia Carson.

This free-ticketed event is organized by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen, with a mission to urge world leaders to address critical issues such as the climate crisis, gender equity, and poverty affecting women and girls.

“I'm so thrilled to join this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner!” Jungkook said in a press release. “The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I'm happy to take part in it. I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

In addition to the talented lineup of artists, the Global Citizen Festival will feature several prominent international advocates and a roster of celebrity guests.

Among those confirmed to participate are renowned figures such as Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan, and Sophia Bush.