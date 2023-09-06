 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Prince Harry’s turned injured veterans as ‘fillers in his story’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for treating the veterans in his Heart of Invictus documentary as ‘fillers’ to an episode.

Accusations about this have been shared by The Telegraph.

The author of the piece, Ed Power weighed in on everything and aid, “Heart of Invictus’ problem is that it is trying to be two things at once.”

This is the case even considering the fact that “Harry and Meghan understand that their involvement is the big draw with their Archewell output.”

“They are the brand” essentially, “and so Harry, founding patron of Invictus, dutifully submits for an interview, ‘sensitive dad’ beard primped and ready to go.”

But in doing that, the author accused the duo of turning the entire show about themselves and not the Invictus Games.

He even said, “It’s not all about Invictus, though, is it?” given all the revelations Prince Harry made about his family and the isolation of Buckingham Palace.

Before concluding he also said, “How can it be?” because “While the struggles of the ex-military personnel profiled in the first instalment are hugely emotive,” ultimately and unfortunately, they “function as filler between the Harry stuff – and it looks like everyone involved knows it.”

