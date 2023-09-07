New Chinese ambassador-designate arrives in Islamabad

Chinese diplomat Jiang Zaidong (centre) along with other officials at Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, September 5. — X/@CathayPak

LAHORE: Chinese diplomat Jiang Zaidong has arrived in Pakistan to assume charge as the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, The News reported on Thursday.

The publication reported that Zaidong’s credentials would be presented to President Arif Alvi before formally assuming his responsibilities.

“On September 5, Chinese new Ambassador Mr. Jiang Zaidong arrived in Islamabad, and was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials & representatives of the Embassy,” wrote the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on its official X account.

The embassy said Zaidong was committed to strengthening China-Pakistan ironclad friendship and all-weather strategic cooperation.

Zaidong is a senior officer of the diplomatic service of China and was nominated for the position after ex-ambassador Nong Rong returned to China in January this year.

Meanwhile, Khalil Hashmi has been designated as Pakistan’s ambassador to China as Moinul Haque has retired from service.

Hashmi has currently been working as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations. He would assume his new role as Pakistan’s envoy to China this month.