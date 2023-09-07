 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Our Correspondent

New Chinese ambassador-designate arrives in Islamabad

By
Our Correspondent

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Chinese diplomat Jiang Zaidong (centre) along with other officials at Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, September 5. — X/@CathayPak
Chinese diplomat Jiang Zaidong (centre) along with other officials at Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, September 5. — X/@CathayPak 
  • Pakistani officials warmly welcome Jiang Zaidong on arrival. 
  • Credentials are to be presented to President Alvi soon. 
  • New envoy committed to strengthening Pakistan-China ties.

LAHORE: Chinese diplomat Jiang Zaidong has arrived in Pakistan to assume charge as the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, The News reported on Thursday.

The publication reported that Zaidong’s credentials would be presented to President Arif Alvi before formally assuming his responsibilities.

“On September 5, Chinese new Ambassador Mr. Jiang Zaidong arrived in Islamabad, and was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials & representatives of the Embassy,” wrote the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on its official X account.

The embassy said Zaidong was committed to strengthening China-Pakistan ironclad friendship and all-weather strategic cooperation.

Zaidong is a senior officer of the diplomatic service of China and was nominated for the position after ex-ambassador Nong Rong returned to China in January this year.

Meanwhile, Khalil Hashmi has been designated as Pakistan’s ambassador to China as Moinul Haque has retired from service.

Hashmi has currently been working as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations. He would assume his new role as Pakistan’s envoy to China this month.

More From Pakistan:

'Should Punjab police have fired at Islamabad police?' IG Punjab on Parvez Elahi’s arrest, PTI and the Jaranwala mob attack

'Should Punjab police have fired at Islamabad police?' IG Punjab on Parvez Elahi’s arrest, PTI and the Jaranwala mob attack
ECP 'unlikely' to announce elections date any time soon

ECP 'unlikely' to announce elections date any time soon
Afghan forces abandoned military equipment not US: top security official

Afghan forces abandoned military equipment not US: top security official
'Shujaat sent me to PTI', claims incarcerated Parvez Elahi

'Shujaat sent me to PTI', claims incarcerated Parvez Elahi
Four soldiers martyred as attack on army check posts in Chitral repulsed

Four soldiers martyred as attack on army check posts in Chitral repulsed
PM Kakar green lights IT ministry's plan to bring PayPal, Starlink to Pakistan video

PM Kakar green lights IT ministry's plan to bring PayPal, Starlink to Pakistan
PPP's Murtaza Wahab to contest UC chairman elections

PPP's Murtaza Wahab to contest UC chairman elections
Khan's lawyer informs IHC of jail conditions in Attock

Khan's lawyer informs IHC of jail conditions in Attock
ATC hands over Parvez Elahi to police on two-day physical remand video

ATC hands over Parvez Elahi to police on two-day physical remand

COAS Asim Munir links strong economy to impregnable defence

COAS Asim Munir links strong economy to impregnable defence
PNSC ship stranded at Chittagong port after accident

PNSC ship stranded at Chittagong port after accident
Govt unveils measures to tighten noose around power thieves

Govt unveils measures to tighten noose around power thieves