‘That '70s Show’ star Danny Masterson faces life in prison after rape conviction

Danny Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape for incidents that occurred in 2003

Actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role in the TV series That '70s Show, is facing the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence, ranging from 30 years to a potential life term.

This looming sentencing comes in the wake of his recent conviction for the rape of two women, crimes that occurred nearly two decades ago.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo is slated to rule on a defense motion for a new trial, and she will also hear impact statements from the survivors during the scheduled sentencing.

Masterson's conviction came after a jury of seven women and five men deliberated for seven days, finding him guilty on two counts. The incidents at the center of the case transpired in 2003, within the confines of Masterson's Hollywood residence.

However, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on a third count, which alleged that Masterson also sexually assaulted a long-term girlfriend.

Prosecutors argued that Masterson exploited his position within the Church of Scientology to evade accountability for his actions over the years.

The survivors, who were also members of the church at the time of the incidents, testified that they were dissuaded from reporting the rapes to law enforcement by officials within the church. The Church of Scientology has consistently denied these allegations.

In his defense, Masterson's legal team contended that the sexual encounters were consensual. They sought to undermine the credibility of the survivors by pointing out inconsistencies in their accounts. Notably, Masterson chose not to testify in his own defense, and his lawyers opted not to call any witnesses.

This conviction marks a significant milestone for Los Angeles prosecutors in the era of the #MeToo movement, echoing the high-profile conviction of Harvey Weinstein last year.

Masterson's defense is planning to appeal the verdict, with a particular focus on the absence of toxicology evidence to support claims that he had drugged the survivors during the incidents in question.